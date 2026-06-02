DOJ scraps Trump’s ‘anti-weaponization fund’ after pushback

Extras
Journalist discusses the ripple effects of extremism on a small American town
Trump’s mass deportation campaign takes a toll on college students
Why Sting challenges himself to push his artistry into new forms
As Russia pounds Ukrainian cities, Kyiv tries to turn the tide with battlefront innovation
June 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
What to know about Trump’s controversial pick of Bill Pulte for acting spy chief
News Wrap: Rubio tries to assure Congress that talks with Iran are continuing
Trump's 'anti-weaponization' fund hits setback amid political pressure from Republicans
A Brief But Spectacular take on cooking with pride
New report shows misinformation is a threat to election security