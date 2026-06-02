News Wrap: Rubio tells Congress that Iran talks continue

Extras
Trump’s mass deportation campaign takes a toll on college students
Why Sting challenges himself to push his artistry into new forms
As Russia pounds Ukrainian cities, Kyiv tries to turn the tide with battlefront innovation
June 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Journalist discusses the ripple effects of extremism on a small American town
Justice Department scraps Trump’s ‘anti-weaponization fund’ after pushback from Congress
What to know about Trump’s controversial pick of Bill Pulte for acting spy chief
June 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Trump's 'anti-weaponization' fund hits setback amid political pressure from Republicans
U.S. and Iran send mixed signals as Israel's invasion extends deeper into Lebanon