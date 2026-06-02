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PBS News Hour

News Wrap: Rubio tells Congress that Iran talks continue

Season 2026 Episode 113 | 4m 51s

In our news wrap Tuesday, Rubio made his first appearance before Congress since the Iran war began, Israeli drone strikes killed at least 11 people in southern Lebanon, a Kenyan court extended its block on a proposed Ebola quarantine facility for Americans, and Trump signed an executive order asking AI companies to give the government early access to its models to assess national security risks.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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