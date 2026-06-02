Ukraine seeks edge against Russian invasion with innovation

Extras
Trump’s mass deportation campaign takes a toll on college students
Why Sting challenges himself to push his artistry into new forms
June 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Journalist discusses the ripple effects of extremism on a small American town
Justice Department scraps Trump’s ‘anti-weaponization fund’ after pushback from Congress
What to know about Trump’s controversial pick of Bill Pulte for acting spy chief
News Wrap: Rubio tries to assure Congress that talks with Iran are continuing
June 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Trump's 'anti-weaponization' fund hits setback amid political pressure from Republicans
U.S. and Iran send mixed signals as Israel's invasion extends deeper into Lebanon