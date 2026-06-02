The ripple effects of extremism on a small American town

Extras
June 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
As Russia pounds Ukrainian cities, Kyiv tries to turn the tide with battlefront innovation
Trump’s mass deportation campaign takes a toll on college students
Why Sting challenges himself to push his artistry into new forms
News Wrap: Rubio tries to assure Congress that talks with Iran are continuing
Justice Department scraps Trump’s ‘anti-weaponization fund’ after pushback from Congress
What to know about Trump’s controversial pick of Bill Pulte for acting spy chief
Tamara Keith and Jasmine Wright on the limits of Trump's power
Authorities struggle to stop AI tools generating nude images without consent
A Brief But Spectacular take on cooking with pride