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PBS News Hour

New book explores Stanford's ties with Silicon Valley

Season 2026 Episode 105 | 8m 52s

While most college freshmen spend their first year shopping around courses and picking their majors, Theo Baker had a bit more on his plate. As a reporter for the Stanford Daily, he investigated research misconduct, leading to the resignation of President Marc Tessier-Lavigne. Baker sat down with Amna Nawaz to discuss his new book, “How to Rule the World."

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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May 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
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