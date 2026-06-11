Kushner-Trump resort plan sparks protests in Albania

Extras
June 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Surveillance program set to expire as Congress rejects FISA extension
Why SpaceX is rocketing toward largest IPO in stock market history
World Cup players challenged by dangerously hot weather
News Wrap: Apparent anti-Trump message etched into National Mall
'The Department of Revenge' explores Trump's use of DOJ to settle political scores
Trump calls off threatened strikes, says deal with Iran is close
Middle East experts assess prospects for U.S.-Iran deal
As Iran war drags on, spiking energy prices send inflation to 3-year high
Pulte unqualified for DNI role, but FISA must be extended, Rep. McCaul says