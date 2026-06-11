Trump calls off strikes, says deal with Iran is close

Extras
June 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Surveillance program set to expire as Congress rejects FISA extension
A look at the Albanian island where a Kushner-Trump resort plan has sparked protests
Why SpaceX is rocketing toward largest IPO in stock market history
World Cup players challenged by dangerously hot weather
News Wrap: Apparent anti-Trump message etched into National Mall
'The Department of Revenge' explores Trump's use of DOJ to settle political scores
Middle East experts assess prospects for U.S.-Iran deal
As Iran war drags on, spiking energy prices send inflation to 3-year high
Pulte unqualified for DNI role, but FISA must be extended, Rep. McCaul says