New book explores Trump's use of DOJ to settle scores

Extras
June 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Why SpaceX is rocketing toward largest IPO in stock market history
A look at the Albanian island where a Kushner-Trump resort plan has sparked protests
Surveillance program set to expire as Congress rejects FISA extension
World Cup players challenged by dangerously hot weather
News Wrap: Apparent anti-Trump message etched into National Mall
Trump calls off threatened strikes, says deal with Iran is close
Middle East experts assess prospects for U.S.-Iran deal
News Wrap: Bill Gates says he made 'grave error' by meeting with Epstein
Survey reveals political and cultural factions shaping the midterms