Spy program set to expire as Congress rejects FISA extension

Extras
June 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Why SpaceX is rocketing toward largest IPO in stock market history
A look at the Albanian island where a Kushner-Trump resort plan has sparked protests
World Cup players challenged by dangerously hot weather
News Wrap: Apparent anti-Trump message etched into National Mall
'The Department of Revenge' explores Trump's use of DOJ to settle political scores
Trump calls off threatened strikes, says deal with Iran is close
Middle East experts assess prospects for U.S.-Iran deal
News Wrap: Bill Gates says he made 'grave error' by meeting with Epstein
Survey reveals political and cultural factions shaping the midterms