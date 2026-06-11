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PBS News Hour

Spy program set to expire as Congress rejects FISA extension

Season 2026 Episode 120 | 5m 41s

President Trump announced his plans to nominate Jay Clayton as director of national intelligence. The choice comes as lawmakers refused to extend a key surveillance tool over stalled privacy concerns and questions about the qualifications of the interim intelligence chief. Congressional correspondent Lisa Desjardins reports.

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Extras
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