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PBS News Hour

Cuban diplomat says Havana ready to defend itself from U.S.

Season 2026 Episode 109 | 11m 11s

Cuba received a tranche of humanitarian aid from China this week as people there experience severe hunger due to food shortages and economic crisis. It comes as the Trump administration maintains that the island poses a threat to the U.S. Amna Nawaz spoke with Josefina Vidal Ferreiro, Cuba's deputy foreign minister, to discuss what she says is Cuba's right to defend itself.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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