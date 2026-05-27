Cuban diplomat says Havana ready to defend itself from U.S.

Extras
May 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf on bringing 'Death of a Salesman' back to Broadway
New museum spotlights Thaddeus Stevens’ abolitionist legacy
'Food security is national security,' McCain warns as WFP faces funding pressure
How AI is helping researchers develop antibiotics to fight drug-resistant infections
News Wrap: 11 presumed dead after Washington paper mill tank implosion
Paxton's win over Cornyn sets up high-stakes Texas clash with Talarico
News Wrap: South Carolina Senate rejects redistricting push
Remembering the remarkable life of jazz legend Sonny Rollins
Jon Meacham and Amna Nawaz examine the state of our democracy on 'Settle In'