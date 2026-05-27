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PBS News Hour

How AI is helping researchers develop new antibiotics

Season 2026 Episode 109 | 7m 31s

Drug-resistant infections are a major public health threat around the world. To fight them, scientists are constantly trying to find and develop new antibiotics. Now, researchers say artificial intelligence is helping speed their search. Miles O'Brien reports.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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May 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
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