Paxton's win over Cornyn sets up high-stakes Texas clash with Talarico

Extras
May 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf on bringing 'Death of a Salesman' back to Broadway
New museum spotlights Thaddeus Stevens’ abolitionist legacy
'Food security is national security,' McCain warns as WFP faces funding pressure
Cuban diplomat says Havana not seeking conflict but ready to defend itself against U.S.
How AI is helping researchers develop antibiotics to fight drug-resistant infections
News Wrap: 11 presumed dead after Washington paper mill tank implosion
Giving Iran control of Strait of Hormuz would be a mistake, Bolton argues
At Iranian school devastated by airstrike, grieving families say they will never forget
Health workers in Africa struggle to slow Ebola outbreak