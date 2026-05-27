McCain says WFP faces funding pressure amid global crises

Extras
May 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf on bringing 'Death of a Salesman' back to Broadway
New museum spotlights Thaddeus Stevens’ abolitionist legacy
May 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Jon Meacham and Amna Nawaz examine the state of our democracy on 'Settle In'
How schools are using AI and VR to train the next generation of nurses
At Iranian school devastated by airstrike, grieving families say they will never forget
Trump's 4th medical checkup renews public scrutiny of his health
Giving Iran control of Strait of Hormuz would be a mistake, Bolton argues
Iran says U.S. acting in 'bad faith' after strikes during peace talks