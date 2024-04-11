April 11, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
Minneapolis Fed president on inflation uptick and when to cut interest rates
Ukrainian Christian groups face violent crackdown from Russian forces
Division in Oregon highlights growing political rift between rural and urban areas
News Wrap: Israeli airstrike kills 3 sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh
What new EPA limits on 'forever chemicals' mean for U.S. drinking water
How Muslims in Jerusalem observed Ramadan and Eid amid 6 months of war in Gaza
Women who inspired 'Rosie the Riveter' honored for service during WWII
April 10, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
April 9, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Rwanda marks 30 years of reconciliation after genocide, but major challenges remain