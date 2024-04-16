© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

April 16, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 108 | 57m 46s

Aired: 04/15/24 | Expires: 05/16/24
PBS NewsHour
April 15, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E107 | 57:46
PBS NewsHour
A Brief But Spectacular take on what it means to be human
Clip: S2024 E107 | 3:37
PBS NewsHour
Here's how tax policies proposed by Biden and Trump differ
Clip: S2024 E107 | 7:18
PBS NewsHour
Allies urge restraint as Israel vows response to Iran attack
Clip: S2024 E107 | 4:25
PBS NewsHour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's first criminal trial
Clip: S2024 E107 | 6:58
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: FBI opens probe into Baltimore bridge collapse
Clip: S2024 E107 | 5:10
PBS NewsHour
Jury selection begins in Trump’s hush money trial
Clip: S2024 E107 | 5:54
PBS NewsHour
Zelenskyy says 'no chance of winning’ without U.S. aid
Clip: S2024 E107 | 17:42
PBS NewsHour
April 14, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E106 | 26:44
PBS NewsHour
Extreme drought plunges southern Africa into hunger crisis
Clip: S2024 E106 | 5:45