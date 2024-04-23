© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
TECHNOTE: WKAR broadcast signals will be off-air or low power during tower maintenance
PBS NewsHour

April 23, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 115 | 57m 46s

April 23, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 04/22/24 | Expires: 05/23/24
Watch 6:51
PBS NewsHour
Hush money trial judge considers if Trump violated gag order
Clip: S2024 E115 | 6:51
Watch 13:23
PBS NewsHour
Colleges struggle with balancing free speech, campus safety
Clip: S2024 E115 | 13:23
Watch 4:37
PBS NewsHour
NLRB power faces challenge in Starbucks Supreme Court case
Clip: S2024 E115 | 4:37
Watch 5:35
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Senate advances Ukraine aid bill
Clip: S2024 E115 | 5:35
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
April 22, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E114 | 57:46
Watch 7:08
PBS NewsHour
Chinese doping 'swept under the carpet,' U.S. official says
Clip: S2024 E114 | 7:08
Watch 7:33
PBS NewsHour
Supreme Court hears case on criminalizing homelessness
Clip: S2024 E114 | 7:33
Watch 7:33
PBS NewsHour
Artists with disabilities featured in historic exhibition
Clip: S2024 E114 | 7:33
Watch 2:32
PBS NewsHour
A Brief But Spectacular take on climate activism
Clip: S2024 E114 | 2:32
Watch 5:00
PBS NewsHour
More than 200 bodies found in mass grave at hospital in Gaza
Clip: S2024 E114 | 5:00