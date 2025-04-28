© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

April 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 118 | 57m 46s

Monday on the News Hour, nearing 100 days in office, the Trump administration pushes further on its immigration crackdown, deporting families and targeting sanctuary cities. Peace negotiations falter between Russia and Ukraine over the war Trump promised to end on "day one." Plus, people with disabilities speak out about the impact potential cuts to Medicaid could have on their daily lives.

Aired: 04/27/25 | Expires: 05/28/25
Extras
Watch 8:39
PBS News Hour
Breaking down the first 100 days of Trump's 2nd term
Breaking down the first 100 days of Trump's 2nd term and the effects of his agenda
Clip: S2025 E118 | 8:39
Watch 8:09
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter analyze Trump's first 100 days
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter analyze Trump's first 100 days
Clip: S2025 E118 | 8:09
Watch 5:26
PBS News Hour
Russia offers temporary ceasefire, Ukraine wants longer deal
Russia offers short-term ceasefire as Ukraine demands immediate, lasting peace
Clip: S2025 E118 | 5:26
Watch 3:41
PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on motherhood
A Brief But Spectacular take on motherhood as a master's in soft skills
Clip: S2025 E118 | 3:41
Watch 10:19
PBS News Hour
People with disabilities discuss impact of Medicaid cuts
People with disabilities explain how Medicaid cuts could impact their lives
Clip: S2025 E118 | 10:19
Watch 7:34
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Massive power outage hits in Spain and Portugal
News Wrap: Massive power outage disrupts daily life in Spain and Portugal
Clip: S2025 E118 | 7:34
Watch 4:47
PBS News Hour
Children who are citizens deported with mothers, lawyers say
Children who are U.S. citizens deported along with foreign-born mothers, attorneys say
Clip: S2025 E118 | 4:47
Watch 3:09
PBS News Hour
White House touts first 100 days of immigration crackdown
White House touts aggressive immigration crackdown in Trump's first 100 days
Clip: S2025 E118 | 3:09
Watch 5:00
PBS News Hour
Russia strikes Ukraine after Trump questions Putin’s goals
Russia launches drone attack on Ukraine after Trump questions Putin’s goals
Clip: S2025 E117 | 5:00
Watch 2:23
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Police rule out terrorism in Vancouver car attack
News Wrap: Police rule out terrorism in deadly Vancouver car attack
Clip: S2025 E117 | 2:23