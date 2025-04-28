April 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Breaking down the first 100 days of Trump's 2nd term and the effects of his agenda
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter analyze Trump's first 100 days
Russia offers short-term ceasefire as Ukraine demands immediate, lasting peace
A Brief But Spectacular take on motherhood as a master's in soft skills
People with disabilities explain how Medicaid cuts could impact their lives
News Wrap: Massive power outage disrupts daily life in Spain and Portugal
Children who are U.S. citizens deported along with foreign-born mothers, attorneys say
White House touts aggressive immigration crackdown in Trump's first 100 days
Russia launches drone attack on Ukraine after Trump questions Putin’s goals
News Wrap: Police rule out terrorism in deadly Vancouver car attack