PBS News Hour

August 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 224 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, prices on some goods are beginning to tick up and the president's tariffs are a key factor. A new State Department report pulls back some of its criticisms of human rights violations around the world. Plus, the world's largest hunger crisis, Millions face famine and displacement amid the intensifying civil war in Sudan.

Aired: 08/11/25 | Expires: 09/11/25
Watch 6:52
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: National Guard soldiers arrive on streets of D.C.
News Wrap: National Guard soldiers arrive on streets of Washington, D.C.
Clip: S2025 E224 | 6:52
Watch 8:02
PBS News Hour
CDC shooting highlights hostility against health workers
CDC shooting highlights increasing rhetoric and hostility against health professionals
Clip: S2025 E224 | 8:02
Watch 5:33
PBS News Hour
Sudan's famine worsens as civil war intensifies
Sudan's famine worsens as civil war intensifies: 'We have nothing to eat but animal feed'
Clip: S2025 E224 | 5:33
Watch 6:22
PBS News Hour
State Department drops criticism of Israel and El Salvador
State Department drops criticism of Israel and El Salvador in human rights report
Clip: S2025 E224 | 6:22
Watch 7:52
PBS News Hour
Maine residency gives Black and Brown artists a platform
Maine arts residency gives Black and Brown artists a platform to develop their craft
Clip: S2025 E224 | 7:52
Watch 6:07
PBS News Hour
Tariff-driven inflation accelerating, AEI's Strain says
Tariff-driven inflation accelerating with 'worst yet to come,' AEI's Michael Strain says
Clip: S2025 E224 | 6:07
Watch 4:39
PBS News Hour
How to beat AI-driven custom pricing
How to beat AI-driven custom pricing
Clip: S2025 E224 | 4:39
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E223 | 57:46
Watch 6:20
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump plans to discuss Ukraine border with Putin
News Wrap: Trump plans to discuss Ukraine's future borders with Putin
Clip: S2025 E223 | 6:20
Watch 8:01
PBS News Hour
The legality of Trump's D.C. takeover
The legality of Trump's D.C. takeover as statistics show decline in crime
Clip: S2025 E223 | 8:01