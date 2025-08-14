© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

August 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 226 | 57m 46s

August 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 08/13/25 | Expires: 09/13/25
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E225 | 57:46
Watch 2:46
PBS News Hour
How Maryland's riverkeepers protect the state's waterways
Clip: S2025 E225 | 2:46
Watch 8:58
PBS News Hour
Ms. Rachel opens up about advocating for Gaza's children
Clip: S2025 E225 | 8:58
Watch 7:57
PBS News Hour
Trump says Putin will face consequences if he won't end war
Clip: S2025 E225 | 7:57
Watch 5:15
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: At least 25 people killed at Gaza aid sites
Clip: S2025 E225 | 5:15
Watch 8:34
PBS News Hour
Trump decries crime, but has slashed prevention efforts
Clip: S2025 E225 | 8:34
Watch 5:32
PBS News Hour
Trump’s AI chip deal sparks legal questions
Clip: S2025 E225 | 5:32
Watch 6:12
PBS News Hour
How a far-right activist is shaping the Trump administration
Clip: S2025 E225 | 6:12
Watch 6:52
PBS News Hour
NEWS WRAP
Clip: S2025 E224 | 6:52
Watch 8:02
PBS News Hour
CDC shooting highlights hostility against health workers
CDC shooting highlights increasing rhetoric and hostility against health professionals
Clip: S2025 E224 | 8:02