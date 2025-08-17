© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

August 17, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 229 | 24m 09s

August 17, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 08/16/25
Watch 5:09
PBS News Hour
Why insomnia is becoming a U.S. public health emergency
Why insomnia is becoming seen as a public health emergency in the U.S.
Clip: S2025 E229 | 5:09
Watch 5:43
PBS News Hour
What to expect from Zelenskyy's next meeting with Trump
What to expect from Zelenskyy’s next meeting with Trump, backed by European leaders
Clip: S2025 E229 | 5:43
Watch 2:54
PBS News Hour
Photographer raises awareness of fireflies under threat
A photographer’s quest to raise awareness of fireflies under threat with dazzling images
Clip: S2025 E229 | 2:54
Watch 5:03
PBS News Hour
The environmental consequences of looser regulations for AI
The environmental consequences of big tech’s push to ease regulations for AI development
Clip: S2025 E229 | 5:03
Watch 2:14
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Three states deploy National Guard troops to DC
News Wrap: West Virginia, South Carolina, Ohio deploying National Guard troops to DC
Clip: S2025 E229 | 2:14
Watch 5:58
PBS News Hour
Security expert analyzes Trump's new alignment with Putin
Security expert analyzes fallout of Trump’s alignment with Putin after their summit
Clip: S2025 E228 | 5:58
Watch 2:20
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Hurricane Erin strengthens into Category 5 storm
News Wrap: Hurricane Erin strengthens into Category 5 storm
Clip: S2025 E228 | 2:20
Watch 7:49
PBS News Hour
How AI-generated models are shaking up the fashion industry
AI-generated models shake up the fashion industry and raise concerns
Clip: S2025 E228 | 7:49
Watch 5:00
PBS News Hour
How revoking a key EPA regulation may hurt children's health
How a White House plan to overturn a key EPA regulation threatens children’s health
Clip: S2025 E228 | 5:00
Watch 24:09
PBS News Hour
August 16, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
August 16, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E228 | 24:09