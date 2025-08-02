© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

August 2, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 214 | 26m 45s

August 2, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 08/01/25 | Expires: 09/01/25
Extras
Watch 2:49
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: More aid-seekers in Gaza killed by Israeli forces
Clip: S2025 E214 | 2:49
Watch 5:28
PBS News Hour
Former detainees speak out about abuse in El Salvador prison
Clip: S2025 E214 | 5:28
Watch 5:26
PBS News Hour
Economist analyzes fallout of Trump’s sweeping tariffs
Clip: S2025 E214 | 5:26
Watch 5:22
PBS News Hour
How the ‘Creek Crawlers’ are inspiring others this summer
Clip: S2025 E214 | 5:22
Watch 4:47
PBS News Hour
New book explores the science behind ‘super aging’
Clip: S2025 E214 | 4:47
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 1, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E213 | 57:46
Watch 11:05
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's firing of jobs report chief
Clip: S2025 E213 | 11:05
Watch 3:49
PBS News Hour
Renowned Pakistani filmmaker on fighting gender inequality
Clip: S2025 E213 | 3:49
Watch 6:15
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Federal Reserve governor to resign early
Clip: S2025 E213 | 6:15
Watch 8:32
PBS News Hour
Tariffs will help improve 'broken' global economy, Cass says
Clip: S2025 E213 | 8:32