PBS News Hour

August 23, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 235 | 26m 45s

August 23, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 08/22/25 | Expires: 09/22/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 5:50
PBS News Hour
Aid worker on conditions in Gaza City after famine declared
‘Purely in survival mode’: Aid worker shares conditions in Gaza City after famine declared
Clip: S2025 E235 | 5:50
Watch 4:15
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: ICE seeks to deport Abrego Garcia to Uganda
News Wrap: ICE seeks to deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia to Uganda
Clip: S2025 E235 | 4:15
Watch 6:18
PBS News Hour
Does Trump have the power to end mail-in voting?
Does Trump have the power to end mail-in voting? Legal scholar weighs in
Clip: S2025 E235 | 6:18
Watch 6:43
PBS News Hour
Scientists study effect of melting glaciers on volcanoes
As glaciers melt, scientists study potential for more violent volcanic eruptions
Clip: S2025 E235 | 6:43
Watch 6:22
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Pentagon says troops will carry firearms in D.C.
News Wrap: Pentagon says troops will start carrying firearms in D.C.
Clip: S2025 E234 | 6:22
Watch 6:50
PBS News Hour
FBI raids John Bolton, former Trump adviser turned critic
FBI raids home of John Bolton, a former Trump adviser turned vocal critic
Clip: S2025 E234 | 6:50
Watch 7:42
PBS News Hour
'Man-made disaster': Famine declared in Gaza City
'Man-made disaster': Famine declared in Gaza City where half a million face starvation
Clip: S2025 E234 | 7:42
Watch 7:00
PBS News Hour
Powell hints at rate cut, but Fed in 'challenging situation'
Powell hints at long-awaited rate cut but admits Fed in 'challenging situation'
Clip: S2025 E234 | 7:00
Watch 6:18
PBS News Hour
Life in Gaza, through the voices of its children
A glimpse of life in Gaza, through the voices of its children
Clip: S2025 E234 | 6:18
Watch 6:11
PBS News Hour
Pastor leading Target boycott on the retailer's response
Pastor leading Target boycott on its impact and the retailer's response
Clip: S2025 E234 | 6:11