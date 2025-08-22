August 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Home sales went up in July, offering momentum to a struggling market
New York appeals court throws out $500M fraud penalty against Trump
What Gabbard's ODNI cuts mean for U.S. intelligence agencies
Tour of giant, brightly colored creatures celebrates artistic heritage of Oaxaca
News Wrap: Trump greets law enforcement and National Guard troops patrolling D.C.
Canada's foreign minister on U.S. relations and security guarantees for Ukraine
Why the federal government could take a stake in Intel
August 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: Texas lawmakers move closer to approving new congressional maps
August 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode