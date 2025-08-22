© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

August 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 234 | 57m 46s

Friday on the News hour, the FBI raids the home of John Bolton, President Trump's former national security adviser turned vocal critic. Famine is officially declared in parts of Gaza, where over half a million people face imminent starvation. Plus, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hints at a long-awaited interest rate cut, even in what he calls an "unusual" job market.

Aired: 08/21/25 | Expires: 09/21/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 5:46
PBS News Hour
July home sales up, offering momentum to struggling market
Home sales went up in July, offering momentum to a struggling market
Clip: S2025 E233 | 5:46
Watch 7:56
PBS News Hour
Appeals court dismisses $500M fraud penalty against Trump
New York appeals court throws out $500M fraud penalty against Trump
Clip: S2025 E233 | 7:56
Watch 7:31
PBS News Hour
What Gabbard's ODNI cuts mean for U.S. intelligence agencies
What Gabbard's ODNI cuts mean for U.S. intelligence agencies
Clip: S2025 E233 | 7:31
Watch 5:20
PBS News Hour
Tour of giant fantastic animals celebrates art of Oaxaca
Tour of giant, brightly colored creatures celebrates artistic heritage of Oaxaca
Clip: S2025 E233 | 5:20
Watch 10:25
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump greets National Guard troops in D.C.
News Wrap: Trump greets law enforcement and National Guard troops patrolling D.C.
Clip: S2025 E233 | 10:25
Watch 9:08
PBS News Hour
Canada's foreign minister on the future of U.S. relations
Canada's foreign minister on U.S. relations and security guarantees for Ukraine
Clip: S2025 E233 | 9:08
Watch 6:28
PBS News Hour
Why the federal government could take a stake in Intel
Why the federal government could take a stake in Intel
Clip: S2025 E233 | 6:28
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E233 | 57:46
Watch 8:34
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Texas closer to approving new congressional maps
News Wrap: Texas lawmakers move closer to approving new congressional maps
Clip: S2025 E232 | 8:34
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E232 | 57:46