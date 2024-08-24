August 24, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extras
Tangier Island residents work to preserve culture threatened by rising sea levels
What the end of a COVID vaccine access program means for uninsured Americans
The future of debt relief for Black farmers after decades of discrimination
News Wrap: Boeing Starliner crew stuck in space until 2025, NASA says
How extreme heat is contributing to a nationwide blood shortage
Harris promises to be ‘president for all Americans’ as she accepts her party’s nomination
Fed chair says ‘time has come’ to cut interest rates amid signs of weakening job market
3 things to know about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s decision to suspend his campaign
How ‘Miles the Music Kid’ became an internet sensation
Brooks and Capehart on main takeaways from the DNC and what comes next