August 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
How Trump's attempts to control Federal Reserve board threaten its long-held independence
Retired major general calls Trump's National Guard plans 'unneeded and dangerous'
Baltimore's mayor calls Trump's threats to send in troops 'political theater'
News Wrap: Israeli says it targeted Hamas camera in Gaza hospital strike
California farms face pressure to boost efficiency as water supply declines
Can Trump legally reinstate the death penalty in Washington, D.C.?
August 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
East Coast vineyards threatened by invasive spotted lanternflies
A Brief But Spectacular take on the power of connection
August 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode