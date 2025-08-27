© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

August 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 239 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, a shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis leaves multiple dead and many more injured. FEMA employees who signed a letter criticizing the Trump administration are placed on leave in the latest example of the president cracking down on dissent. Plus, Judy Woodruff travels to Northern Ireland to explore what Americans can learn from its history of political divisions.

Aired: 08/26/25 | Expires: 09/26/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 12:27
PBS News Hour
Trump's attempt to control Fed board threatens independence
How Trump's attempts to control Federal Reserve board threaten its long-held independence
Clip: S2025 E238 | 12:27
Watch 6:54
PBS News Hour
Retired major general slams Trump's National Guard plans
Retired major general calls Trump's National Guard plans 'unneeded and dangerous'
Clip: S2025 E238 | 6:54
Watch 7:14
PBS News Hour
Baltimore mayor responds to Trump's threats to send troops
Baltimore's mayor calls Trump's threats to send in troops 'political theater'
Clip: S2025 E238 | 7:14
Watch 5:20
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israeli says it targeted Hamas in hospital strike
News Wrap: Israeli says it targeted Hamas camera in Gaza hospital strike
Clip: S2025 E238 | 5:20
Watch 8:08
PBS News Hour
Farms pressured to boost efficiency as water supply declines
California farms face pressure to boost efficiency as water supply declines
Clip: S2025 E238 | 8:08
Watch 4:46
PBS News Hour
Can Trump reinstate the death penalty in Washington, D.C.?
Can Trump legally reinstate the death penalty in Washington, D.C.?
Clip: S2025 E238 | 4:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E238 | 57:46
Watch 4:46
PBS News Hour
Spotted lanternflies threaten East Coast vineyards
East Coast vineyards threatened by invasive spotted lanternflies
Clip: S2025 E238 | 4:46
Watch 2:54
PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on the power of connection
A Brief But Spectacular take on the power of connection
Clip: S2025 E238 | 2:54
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E237 | 57:46