August 4, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extras
How Bangladesh’s student protests ignited a broader movement against the country’s leader
News Wrap: Dozens killed in Israeli airstrikes on tent camp and schools in Gaza
Study finds night owls have ‘superior cognitive function’ compared to early risers
The hidden history of Black sailors unjustly punished after the Port Chicago explosion
A look at some of the world’s newest UNESCO World Heritage Sites
August 3, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
News Wrap: Concerns of wider Middle East conflict escalate as tensions flare
Key takeaways from Homeland Security watchdog’s report on Secret Service’s Jan. 6 actions
How the mineral mining boom endangers Indigenous communities worldwide
As Trump questions Harris’ identity, a look at the history of race in American politics