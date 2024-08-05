© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

August 5, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 219 | 57m 46s

August 5, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 08/04/24
PBS News Hour
Study finds night owls have ‘superior cognitive function’
Study finds night owls have 'superior cognitive function' compared to early risers
PBS News Hour
The evolution of Bangladesh’s anti-government protests
How Bangladesh's student protests ignited a broader movement against the country's leader
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israel strikes tent camp and schools in Gaza
News Wrap: Dozens killed in Israeli airstrikes on tent camp and schools in Gaza
PBS News Hour
A look at the world’s newest UNESCO World Heritage Sites
A look at some of the world's newest UNESCO World Heritage Sites
PBS News Hour
The hidden history of the Port Chicago 50
The hidden history of Black sailors unjustly punished after the Port Chicago explosion
PBS News Hour
August 4, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
August 4, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Concerns of wider Middle East conflict escalate
News Wrap: Concerns of wider Middle East conflict escalate as tensions flare
PBS News Hour
Takeaways from new report on Secret Service’s Jan. 6 actions
Key takeaways from Homeland Security watchdog's report on Secret Service's Jan. 6 actions
PBS News Hour
How the mineral mining boom endangers Indigenous communities
How the mineral mining boom endangers Indigenous communities worldwide
PBS News Hour
A look at the history of racial identity in U.S. politics
As Trump questions Harris' identity, a look at the history of race in American politics
