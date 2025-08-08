August 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
August 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
New book 'Joy Goddess' reveals how A’Lelia Walker helped shape the Harlem Renaissance
A look at Trump's legal authority over DC as he threatens federal takeover
A Brief But Spectacular take on the power of intergenerational communities
News Wrap: Netanyahu says Israel aims to reoccupy all of Gaza militarily
As Trump's tariffs kick in, economist breaks down inflation and recession warning signs
Mideast experts analyze consequences as Israel considers full Gaza occupation
'Mutually assured destruction': GOP Rep. Lawler calls for redistricting battles to end
Louisiana’s high Medicaid reliance places state on frontlines of health care cuts
August 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode