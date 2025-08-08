© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

August 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 220 | 57m 46s

Friday on the News Hour, Israel moves to take over Gaza City in the latest escalation of the war with Hamas. President Trump says he will meet with Russian President Putin soon, as a deadline for Russia to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine passes. Plus, recent natural disasters highlight FEMA's changing role under the Trump administration.

Aired: 08/07/25 | Expires: 09/07/25
