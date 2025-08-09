© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

August 9, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 221 | 24m 09s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, a new study highlights the growing health dangers of plastic pollution. As megafires become more common, an anthropologist gives a firsthand account of a historic season with the elite Los Padres Hotshots. History is made as a woman umpires a regular-season MLB game for the first time. Plus, scientists in South Africa make rhino horns radioactive to fight poaching.

Aired: 08/08/25 | Expires: 09/08/25
