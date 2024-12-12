December 12, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Search continues for missing Syrians imprisoned by Assad regime
News Wrap: Israeli airstrikes kill 10 people in central Gaza as ceasefire talks continue
New era in chess: Levy Rozman discusses Gukesh Dommaraju becoming youngest world champion
Hospitals nationwide grapple with IV fluid shortage caused by Hurricane Helene
December 14, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 13, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Former ambassador outlines role Syria's neighbors could play in its future
News Wrap: Consulting firm to pay $650 million for helping Purdue Pharma sell opioids
Brooks and Marcus on Wray's resignation and what's next for the FBI
CEO murder reveals simmering anger with American health care system