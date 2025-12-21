© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

December 21, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 355 | 26m 45s

December 21, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 12/20/25 | Expires: 01/20/26
Extras
Watch 5:39
PBS News Hour
Coast Guard ramps up oil tanker interceptions near Venezuela
Clip: S2025 E355 | 5:39
Watch 2:18
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump photo missing from DOJ Epstein file release
Clip: S2025 E355 | 2:18
Watch 5:44
PBS News Hour
School program uses hip-hop to teach social-emotional skills
Clip: S2025 E355 | 5:44
Watch 6:46
PBS News Hour
As drug costs rise, reduced coverage has deadly consequences
Clip: S2025 E355 | 6:46
Watch 3:22
PBS News Hour
A look at Christmas festivities, traditions around the world
Clip: S2025 E355 | 3:22
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
December 20, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E354 | 26:45
Watch 5:32
PBS News Hour
DOJ’s heavily redacted Epstein file release draws criticism
Clip: S2025 E354 | 5:32
Watch 9:36
PBS News Hour
A conversation with renowned animal scientist Temple Grandin
Clip: S2025 E354 | 9:36
Watch 5:52
PBS News Hour
How retailers are using AI and personal data to set prices
Clip: S2025 E354 | 5:52
Watch 2:53
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Russia continues Ukraine strikes amid peace talks
Clip: S2025 E354 | 2:53