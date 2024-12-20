© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

December 20, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 358 | 57m 46s

December 20, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 12/19/24 | Expires: 01/19/25
Extras
Watch 10:15
PBS News Hour
How life in West Bank has become brutal and unpredictable
Clip: S2024 E358 | 10:15
Watch 10:27
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's role in the funding battle
Clip: S2024 E358 | 10:27
Watch 5:16
PBS News Hour
Court weighs who owns a 'vibe' after influencer sues another
Clip: S2024 E358 | 5:16
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 19, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E357 | 57:46
Watch 5:52
PBS News Hour
What was in the rejected GOP proposal to avoid a shutdown
Clip: S2024 E357 | 5:52
Watch 7:17
PBS News Hour
Rep. McHenry on Washington dysfunction as he leaves Congress
Clip: S2024 E357 | 7:17
Watch 8:20
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Putin vows to continue war in Ukraine
Clip: S2024 E357 | 8:20
Watch 3:58
PBS News Hour
Willis disqualified from Trump's Georgia interference case
Clip: S2024 E357 | 3:58
Watch 5:16
PBS News Hour
High-profile rape case sparks conversation in France
Clip: S2024 E357 | 5:16
Watch 5:58
PBS News Hour
A look at legal tactics Trump is using against media outlets
Clip: S2024 E357 | 5:58