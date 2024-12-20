December 20, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
How life in the West Bank has become brutal and unpredictable after Oct. 7
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's role in the chaotic funding battle in Congress
Court weighs who owns a 'vibe' after online influencer sues another for copying her look
December 19, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
What was in the rejected GOP proposal to avoid a government shutdown
GOP Rep. McHenry gauges Capitol Hill dysfunction as he leaves Congress after 20 years
News Wrap: In annual news conference, Putin vows to continue war in Ukraine
Prosecutor Fani Willis disqualified from Trump election interference case in Georgia
Scale and brutality of French rape case sparks nationwide conversation
A look at the legal tactics Trump is using against media outlets