© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

December 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 345 | 57m 46s

December 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 12/08/24 | Expires: 01/08/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 7:04
PBS News Hour
Trump lays out agenda on border, tariffs in interview
Trump lays out agenda on border, tariffs and potential political retribution in interview
Clip: S2024 E345 | 7:04
Watch 5:31
PBS News Hour
Syria seeks to build government after fall of Assad
Syria seeks to build functioning government after fall of autocratic Assad dynasty
Clip: S2024 E345 | 5:31
Watch 6:06
PBS News Hour
White House: Future of Syria depends on 'choices they make'
White House says future of Syrian people depends on 'choices they make'
Clip: S2024 E345 | 6:06
Watch 8:03
PBS News Hour
What we know about man detained in health care CEO killing
What we know about the person of interest detained in health care CEO killing
Clip: S2024 E345 | 8:03
Watch 7:01
PBS News Hour
Jury acquits man charged after NYC subway chokehold death
New York jury acquits former Marine charged after subway chokehold death
Clip: S2024 E345 | 7:01
Watch 6:00
PBS News Hour
LA arts program gives addicts and ex-cons escape to new life
East LA arts program gives addicts and ex-cons an escape to a new life
Clip: S2024 E345 | 6:00
Watch 6:18
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Pentagon grounds V-22 Osprey fleet after near-crash
News Wrap: Pentagon grounds V-22 Osprey fleet after near-crash
Clip: S2024 E345 | 6:18
Watch 6:20
PBS News Hour
What to expect from the Syrian opposition coming to power
What to expect from the Syrian opposition coming to power after toppling Assad
Clip: S2024 E345 | 6:20
Watch 2:58
PBS News Hour
A student and teacher connect over small acts of kindness
A student and teacher connect over small acts of kindness that made a big difference
Clip: S2024 E344 | 2:58
Watch 24:09
PBS News Hour
December 8, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 8, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E344 | 24:09