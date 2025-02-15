© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

Season 2025 Episode 46 | 26m 45s

February 15, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 02/14/25 | Expires: 03/17/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Watch 4:12
PBS News Hour
The benefits and risks of swimming outdoors in the winter
As winter swimming gains popularity, the benefits and risks of taking an icy plunge
Clip: S2025 E46 | 4:12
Watch 4:40
PBS News Hour
How work life has changed as more workers return to offices
How work life has changed as more employers mandate a return to the office
Clip: S2025 E46 | 4:40
Watch 2:45
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israel, Hamas complete another ceasefire exchange
News Wrap: Israel, Hamas complete another ceasefire exchange
Clip: S2025 E46 | 2:45
Watch 5:47
PBS News Hour
Explorer Tara Roberts on her memoir ‘Written in the Waters’
‘Written in the Waters’ surfaces the untold stories of captive Africans lost at sea
Clip: S2025 E46 | 5:47
Watch 5:53
PBS News Hour
Zelenskyy’s chief of staff on ‘new reality’ for security
Zelenskyy’s chief of staff discusses ‘new reality’ for security in Ukraine and Europe
Clip: S2025 E46 | 5:53
Watch 5:11
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Key instruction missed before DC crash, NTSB says
News Wrap: Black Hawk crew may have missed key instruction before DC collision, NTSB says
Clip: S2025 E45 | 5:11
Watch 9:33
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Trump’s challenge to the judiciary
Brooks and Capehart on the Trump administration’s challenge to the judiciary branch
Clip: S2025 E45 | 9:33
Watch 7:22
PBS News Hour
Constitutional scholar discusses Trump’s executive authority
Constitutional scholar on whether Trump’s actions are executive overreach
Clip: S2025 E45 | 7:22
Watch 5:02
PBS News Hour
Vance lectures European allies on democracy at Munich summit
Vance lectures European allies on democracy at security summit in Munich
Clip: S2025 E45 | 5:02
Watch 6:12
PBS News Hour
EU official on future of Ukraine amid shifting U.S. support
EU’s foreign policy chief discusses the future of Ukraine amid shifting U.S. support
Clip: S2025 E45 | 6:12