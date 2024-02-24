© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

February 24, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 56 | 24m 09s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, it’s primary day for Republicans in South Carolina — how will the results affect Nikki Haley’s fight for the presidential nomination? Then, as Ukraine marks the second anniversary of the war with Russia, we look at the effect of the conflict on its people and what lies ahead. Plus, the growing problem and health consequences of social disconnection and loneliness.

Aired: 02/23/24 | Expires: 03/25/24
PBS NewsHour
How South Carolina’s GOP primary results may affect Haley’s fight for the nomination
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Navalny’s body returned to his mother, Western leaders meet with Zelenskyy
PBS NewsHour
What lies ahead as Ukraine marks somber 2-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion
PBS NewsHour
How a growing crisis of loneliness is affecting Americans’ health
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Sen. Schumer makes surprise visit to Ukraine to reaffirm support
PBS NewsHour
State Dept. official: If Putin wins Ukraine, tyrants 'will get hungry' with aspirations
PBS NewsHour
Snowboard instructor to soldier: Ukrainian describes joining fight against Russia
PBS NewsHour
Brooks and Capehart on U.S. aid for Ukraine wavering on partisan battle lines
PBS NewsHour
The dangers of parents sharing their children's lives on social media
PBS NewsHour
Boyfriend of Russian-American woman arrested in Russia discusses effort to bring her home
