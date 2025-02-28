© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

February 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 59 | 57m 46s

Friday on the News Hour, Trump and Zelenskyy spar in a stunning public display of devolving relations over efforts to negotiate an end to the war Russia started. The Trump administration slashes more government jobs, including weather forecasters, as judges put a halt to some of the mass firings. Plus, Brooks and Capehart give their analysis on another turbulent week in Washington.

Aired: 02/27/25
PBS News Hour
Scientific impact of cuts to NOAA, National Weather Service
The scientific impact of Trump's cuts to NOAA and the National Weather Service
Clip: S2025 E59 | 3:44
PBS News Hour
In clash with Zelenskyy, Trump deepens diplomatic rift
In clash with Zelenskyy, Trump deepens diplomatic rift over Russia's war in Ukraine
Clip: S2025 E59 | 7:30
PBS News Hour
DOGE continues hollowing of workforce after firing 30,000
DOGE continues to hollow federal workforce after already firing more than 30,000
Clip: S2025 E59 | 5:26
PBS News Hour
Fernanda Torres on emotion behind role in 'I'm Still Here'
Oscar nominee Fernanda Torres on the emotion behind her role in 'I'm Still Here'
Clip: S2025 E59 | 7:52
PBS News Hour
Lawler on Zelenskyy-Trump clash: 'Only winner was Putin'
'The only winner was Putin': GOP Rep. Lawler says after Trump's argument with Zelenskyy
Clip: S2025 E59 | 5:21
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: First phase of Israel-Hamas ceasefire ending
News Wrap: First phase of Israel-Hamas ceasefire ending as talks for second continue
Clip: S2025 E59 | 4:58
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's altercation with Zelenskyy
Brooks and Capehart on the implications of Trump's altercation with Zelenskyy
Clip: S2025 E59 | 9:22
PBS News Hour
Historian analyzes devolving U.S.-Ukraine relations
Historian analyzes devolving relations between U.S. and Ukraine after Oval Office spat
Clip: S2025 E59 | 7:30
PBS News Hour
February 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E58 | 57:46
PBS News Hour
Black women serving in Senate reflect on making an impact
Black women serving in Senate together reflect on historic first and making an impact
Clip: S2025 E58 | 10:34