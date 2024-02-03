February 3, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extras
Pressure grows on Congress to take action against deepfake pornography
Conservationists take drastic measures to save coral reefs from climate change
What the U.S. hopes to achieve with airstrikes against Iran-backed militias
News Wrap: Democratic primary race begins in South Carolina
February 2, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Brooks and Capehart on the U.S. retaliation against Iran-backed militants
U.S. strikes Iran-backed militias in retaliation for deadly attack on American troops
El Salvador's vice president discusses controversial crackdown on gangs, upcoming election
How Taylor Swift became the latest target of right-wing conspiracy theorists
News Wrap: California drenched by first of two storms expected to hit