PBS NewsHour

February 3, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 35 | 26m 45s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, the latest developments as the U.S. launches retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed militias in the Middle East. Then, after deepfake explicit images of Taylor Swift surfaced on social media, pressure grows on Congress to take action. Plus, as coral reefs around the world disappear, conservationists take drastic measures to preserve what remains.

Aired: 02/02/24 | Expires: 03/04/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, Cunard Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Lines. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Watch 5:03
PBS NewsHour
Pressure grows on Congress to curb deepfake pornography
Clip: S2024 E35 | 5:03
Watch 8:39
PBS NewsHour
Conservationists take drastic measures to save coral reefs
Clip: S2024 E35 | 8:39
Watch 5:27
PBS NewsHour
What U.S. hopes to achieve by striking Iran-backed militias
Clip: S2024 E35 | 5:27
Watch 2:25
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Democratic primary race begins in South Carolina
Clip: S2024 E35 | 2:25
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
February 2, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E34 | 57:46
Watch 11:37
PBS NewsHour
Brooks and Capehart on U.S. strikes on Iran-backed militants
Clip: S2024 E34 | 11:37
Watch 6:00
PBS NewsHour
U.S. strikes Iran-backed militias after deadly attack
Clip: S2024 E34 | 6:00
Watch 9:15
PBS NewsHour
El Salvador's VP on crackdown on gangs, upcoming election
Clip: S2024 E34 | 9:15
Watch 4:28
PBS NewsHour
How Taylor Swift became a target of right-wing conspiracies
Clip: S2024 E34 | 4:28
Watch 5:00
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Calif. drenched by first of two expected storms
Clip: S2024 E34 | 5:00