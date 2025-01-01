© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

January 1, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 1 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, New Year's celebrations turned to horror as a driver tore through Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing and wounding multiple people. Then, we examine Jimmy Carter's global health legacy as the late president's goal of eradicating a tropical disease appears within reach. Plus, new research shows exercise could be the "most potent medical intervention ever known.”

Aired: 12/31/24 | Expires: 01/31/25
Extras
Watch 6:08
PBS News Hour
Examining possible security lapses in New Orleans attack
Examining possible security lapses in New Orleans attack
Clip: S2025 E1 | 6:08
Watch 4:29
PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on loving what you play
Renowned pianist Lang Lang's Brief But Spectacular take on loving what you play
Clip: S2025 E1 | 4:29
Watch 5:51
PBS News Hour
Legal challenges delay result for North Carolina court
Legal challenges delay election result for North Carolina Supreme Court seat
Clip: S2025 E1 | 5:51
Watch 7:58
PBS News Hour
Death toll rises in New Orleans after New Year's Day attack
New Year's celebrations turn to horror as death toll rises in New Orleans attack
Clip: S2025 E1 | 7:58
Watch 5:17
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Puerto Rico's power largely restored after outage
News Wrap: Power in Puerto Rico largely restored after widespread New Year's Eve outage
Clip: S2025 E1 | 5:17
Watch 7:35
PBS News Hour
How exercise may be the best medical intervention ever known
How exercise may be the ‘most potent medical intervention ever known'
Clip: S2025 E1 | 7:35
Watch 6:53
PBS News Hour
Examining Jimmy Carter's global health legacy
Jimmy Carter’s work promoting global public health remembered as core piece of his legacy
Clip: S2025 E1 | 6:53
Watch 5:54
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Most of Puerto Rico in blackout on New Year's Eve
News Wrap: Most of Puerto Rico in blackout could take 2 days to repair
Clip: S2024 E369 | 5:54
Watch 3:42
PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on being amazed at the world
Mark Rober's Brief But Spectacular take on being amazed at the world around us
Clip: S2024 E369 | 3:42
Watch 7:21
PBS News Hour
College football's expanded playoff is reshaping the sport
How the expanded playoff and unprecedented money is reshaping college football
Clip: S2024 E369 | 7:21