© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

January 16, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 16 | 57m 46s

January 16, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 01/15/25 | Expires: 02/15/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
Biden’s farewell address from the White House | PBS News Special Report
Biden’s farewell address from the White House | PBS News Special Report
Special: 26:44
Watch 4:33
PBS News Hour
Gazans hope ceasefire deal will bring lasting peace
Israeli vote on ceasefire delayed as Gazans hope deal will bring lasting peace
Clip: S2025 E16 | 4:33
Watch 6:43
PBS News Hour
Trump’s Cabinet picks face questions in Thursday's hearings
The questions Trump’s Cabinet picks faced in Thursday's confirmation hearings
Clip: S2025 E16 | 6:43
Watch 7:23
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Blue Origin launches New Glenn rocket
News Wrap: Blue Origin successfully launches New Glenn rocket
Clip: S2025 E16 | 7:23
Watch 7:46
PBS News Hour
Jon Finer breaks down strategy to reach Gaza ceasefire deal
White House official Jon Finer breaks down strategic steps to reach Gaza ceasefire deal
Clip: S2025 E16 | 7:46
Watch 5:13
PBS News Hour
LA bands together to help in midst of wildfire devastation
LA residents band together to help in midst of wildfire devastation
Clip: S2025 E16 | 5:13
Watch 6:20
PBS News Hour
Deb Haaland on Biden's efforts to preserve public land
Deb Haaland on Biden's efforts to preserve public land and recognize Indigenous history
Clip: S2025 E16 | 6:20
Watch 7:51
PBS News Hour
Outgoing ambassador analyzes future of U.S.-China relations
Outgoing Ambassador Nicholas Burns analyzes future of U.S.-China relations
Clip: S2025 E16 | 7:51
Watch 6:01
PBS News Hour
Clock ticking on TikTok with ban coming this weekend
The clock is ticking on TikTok with potential ban coming this weekend
Clip: S2025 E16 | 6:01
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 15, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 15, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E15 | 57:46