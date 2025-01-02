© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

January 2, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 2 | 57m 46s

Aired: 01/01/25 | Expires: 02/01/25
Watch 4:49
PBS News Hour
What leads veterans or service members to extremism?
Clip: S2025 E2 | 4:49
Watch 8:09
PBS News Hour
FBI says New Orleans attacker was inspired by ISIS
Clip: S2025 E2 | 8:09
Watch 4:14
PBS News Hour
Police say Green Beret drove truck that exploded at hotel
Clip: S2025 E2 | 4:14
Watch 6:00
PBS News Hour
Physician outlines weight loss drug effectiveness, downsides
Clip: S2025 E2 | 6:00
Watch 6:55
PBS News Hour
Barnes and Noble makes a comeback with new philosophy
Clip: S2025 E2 | 6:55
Watch 6:48
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: At least 40 killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza
Clip: S2025 E2 | 6:48
Watch 6:42
PBS News Hour
Community colleges gear up to train manufacturing workers
Clip: S2025 E2 | 6:42
Watch 8:47
PBS News Hour
Biden's legacy as 50 years in public office comes to an end
Clip: S2025 E2 | 8:47
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 1, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E1 | 57:46
Watch 5:51
PBS News Hour
Legal challenges delay result for North Carolina court
Clip: S2025 E1 | 5:51