PBS NewsHour

January 20, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 20 | 26m 44s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, why reproductive rights could end up on the ballot in November in about a dozen states. Then, as air travel returns to pre-pandemic levels, how airlines are cashing in with added fees. Plus, a declining trout population in Montana has fishermen, businesses and officials searching for answers.

Aired: 01/19/24 | Expires: 02/19/24
Extras
Watch 6:28
PBS NewsHour
Montanans fish for answers amid mysterious trout decline
Montanans fish for answers to mysterious decline in trout population
Clip: S2024 E20 | 6:28
Watch 2:10
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Dangerous freeze blamed for over 60 U.S. deaths
News Wrap: Dangerously cold weather blamed for over 60 deaths nationwide
Clip: S2024 E20 | 2:10
Watch 6:49
PBS NewsHour
What to know about abortion issues on state ballots in 2024
What to know as the battle over abortion rights shifts to state ballots in 2024
Clip: S2024 E20 | 6:49
Watch 7:04
PBS NewsHour
Travelers feel the pinch as airlines cash in on added fees
Travelers feel the pinch as major airlines cash in on added service fees
Clip: S2024 E20 | 7:04
Watch 7:49
PBS NewsHour
Annette Bening on her new role as a famed swimmer Diana Nyad
Actress Annette Bening on her new role as famed swimmer Diana Nyad
Clip: S2024 E19 | 7:49
Watch 5:18
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Winter storms wallop huge swaths of the U.S.
News Wrap: Winter storms wallop huge swaths of the U.S.
Clip: S2024 E19 | 5:18
Watch 9:12
PBS NewsHour
New Hampshire Gov. Sununu works to stop Trump's renomination
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu goes all out to stop Trump's renomination
Clip: S2024 E19 | 9:12
Watch 6:25
PBS NewsHour
Family fights for release of American held by the Taliban
Family fights for release of American held by the Taliban
Clip: S2024 E19 | 6:25
Watch 6:57
PBS NewsHour
Clashes at legacy newspapers draw concerns on wider industry
Clashes at legacy newspapers spark concerns about wider industry
Clip: S2024 E19 | 6:57
Watch 9:17
PBS NewsHour
Brooks and Capehart on Biden's differences with Israel's PM
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's endorsement, Biden's differences with Israel's Netanyahu
Clip: S2024 E19 | 9:17