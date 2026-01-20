© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

January 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 20 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, President Trump intensifies his threats to take over Greenland as Europe weighs retaliatory tariffs. In Gaza, families dig through rubble with bare hands as the search for loved ones goes on. Plus, the expansion of family detention by immigration authorities raises fresh questions about the Trump administration's policies.

Aired: 01/19/26 | Expires: 02/19/26
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E19 | 57:46
Watch 7:49
PBS News Hour
Amy Walter and Jasmine Wright on Trump's control of the GOP
Amy Walter and Jasmine Wright on Trump's control of GOP lawmakers
Clip: S2026 E19 | 7:49
Watch 12:00
PBS News Hour
Voyage to Antarctica seeks to learn why a glacier is melting
On board the voyage to Antarctica to learn why a massive glacier is melting
Clip: S2026 E19 | 12:00
Watch 7:14
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Leaders weigh joining Trump's 'Board of Peace'
News Wrap: World leaders weigh whether to join Trump's 'Board of Peace' for Gaza
Clip: S2026 E19 | 7:14
Watch 4:58
PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on walking like you belong
Minnijean Brown-Trickey's Brief But Spectacular take on walking like you belong
Clip: S2026 E19 | 4:58
Watch 6:51
PBS News Hour
Congress divided over how much authority to cede to Trump
As Trump expands presidential power, Congress divided over how much authority to cede
Clip: S2026 E19 | 6:51
Watch 3:41
PBS News Hour
Minnesota protests enter 3rd week amid immigration raids
Minnesota protests enter 3rd week as immigration raids continue
Clip: S2026 E19 | 3:41
Watch 10:05
PBS News Hour
Europe stands firm against Trump's push for Greenland
Europe stands firm against Trump's push for Greenland as he threatens new tariffs
Clip: S2026 E19 | 10:05
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E16 | 57:46
Watch 6:20
PBS News Hour
What to watch as Indiana and Miami face off for championship
What to watch as Indiana and Miami face off for college football's championship
Clip: S2026 E16 | 6:20