PBS NewsHour

January 27, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 28 | 26m 44s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, how a nationwide shortage of special education teachers is affecting students with disabilities and the educators trained to work with them. Then, the changing face of motherhood and professional sports, and the push for paid maternity leave in the United States. Plus, a 14-year-old science phenom talks about his quest to develop a soap that fights skin cancer.

Aired: 01/26/24 | Expires: 02/26/24
PBS NewsHour
Why pro athletes are pushing for paid maternity leave
Why professional athletes are bolstering the push for paid maternity leave
PBS NewsHour
What’s driving a shortage of special education teachers
What’s driving a special education teacher shortage and how schools are responding
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Israeli strike reportedly kills Gaza family of 3
News Wrap: Israeli airstrike reportedly kills mother and 2 children in Gaza
PBS NewsHour
14-year-old scientist on fighting skin cancer with soap
14-year-old scientist Heman Bekele on his quest to fight skin cancer with soap
PBS NewsHour
January 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
January 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
PBS NewsHour
American chemist causes stir in Britain over findings on tea
American chemist causes stir in Britain by suggesting salt can improve cup of tea
PBS NewsHour
Capehart and Johnson on immigration and the 2024 race
Capehart and Johnson on immigration, Trump's defamation case and the 2024 race
PBS NewsHour
Trump deploys racist tactics as Biden rematch appears likely
Trump deploys racist tactics as Biden rematch appears likely
PBS NewsHour
UN's top court orders Israel to prevent genocide in Gaza
UN's top court orders Israel to prevent genocide in Gaza
PBS NewsHour
Astronaut who spent a year in space discusses life on Earth
Astronaut who spent a year in space discusses readjusting to life back on Earth
