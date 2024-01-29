© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

January 29, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 30 | 57m 46s

January 29, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 01/28/24 | Expires: 02/28/24
Watch 7:23
PBS NewsHour
Biden vows to respond to drone attack on U.S. base in Jordan
Clip: S2024 E30 | 7:23
Watch 8:01
PBS NewsHour
Minneapolis chamber group plays music written at Auschwitz
Clip: S2024 E30 | 8:01
Watch 7:36
PBS NewsHour
Psychiatrist pushes for reforms on U.S. gun safety approach
Clip: S2024 E30 | 7:36
Watch 6:46
PBS NewsHour
White House halts natural gas, exports over climate concerns
Clip: S2024 E30 | 6:46
Watch 9:57
PBS NewsHour
NATO chief discusses future of western support for Ukraine
Clip: S2024 E30 | 9:57
Watch 8:23
PBS NewsHour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on a border deal, the 2024 race
Clip: S2024 E30 | 8:23
Watch 4:10
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Israel says it killed 2,000 Palestinian gunmen
Clip: S2024 E30 | 4:10
Watch 8:36
PBS NewsHour
LGBTQ Ugandans fight to survive under country’s anti-gay law
Clip: S2024 E29 | 8:36
Watch 5:58
PBS NewsHour
A Black physician’s memoir details medical racism in America
Clip: S2024 E29 | 5:58
Watch 2:56
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: 3 U.S. troops killed in attack on base in Jordan
Clip: S2024 E29 | 2:56