© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

January 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 6 | 57m 46s

January 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 01/05/25 | Expires: 02/05/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 6:56
PBS News Hour
Trudeau stepping down as PM after rapid decline in approval
Trudeau stepping down as Canada's PM after rapid decline in public approval
Clip: S2025 E6 | 6:56
Watch 7:22
PBS News Hour
Congress certifies Trump's win 4 years after Capitol riot
Congress certifies Trump's election win 4 years after Capitol riot
Clip: S2025 E6 | 7:22
Watch 9:01
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Winter storm slams Mid-Atlantic states
News Wrap: Winter storm slams Mid-Atlantic states
Clip: S2025 E6 | 9:01
Watch 8:00
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump reshaping Jan. 6
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump and his allies reshaping the history of Jan. 6
Clip: S2025 E6 | 8:00
Watch 8:04
PBS News Hour
Truck explosion brings attention to PTSD for service members
Truck explosion refocuses attention on mental health care for service members and veterans
Clip: S2025 E6 | 8:04
Watch 4:37
PBS News Hour
Remembering the victims of the New Orleans terror attack
Remembering the victims of the New Orleans terror attack
Clip: S2025 E6 | 4:37
Watch 8:16
PBS News Hour
Washington Post faces turmoil and high-profile departures
Washington Post faces editorial turmoil and high-profile departures
Clip: S2025 E6 | 8:16
Watch 2:52
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: FBI shares more details about New Orleans attack
News Wrap: New Orleans terror suspect visited city twice before attack, FBI says
Clip: S2025 E5 | 2:52
Watch 5:58
PBS News Hour
How the Jan. 6 attack still divides America four years later
How the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol still divides America four years later
Clip: S2025 E5 | 5:58
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
January 5, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 5, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E5 | 26:45