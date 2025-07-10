© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

July 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 191 | 57m 46s

July 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 07/09/25 | Expires: 08/09/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 8:55
PBS News Hour
Agencies accused of rushing adoptions before moms backed out
Agencies accused of rushing adoptions before mothers can change their minds
Clip: S2025 E191 | 8:55
Watch 5:39
PBS News Hour
Measles cases surge to highest levels in over 30 years
Measles cases surge to highest levels in over 30 years, CDC data shows
Clip: S2025 E191 | 5:39
Watch 7:42
PBS News Hour
Jan. 6 prosecutor says pardons send 'dangerous message'
LAW & JUSTICE
Clip: S2025 E191 | 7:42
Watch 6:12
PBS News Hour
Why plans for a warning system fell apart in Kerr County
Plans for a flood warning system fell apart in Kerr County, leaving it vulnerable
Clip: S2025 E191 | 6:12
Watch 7:01
PBS News Hour
Union says fight continues against federal employee firings
Federal workers union says it will continue to fight firings after Supreme Court ruling
Clip: S2025 E191 | 7:01
Watch 9:20
PBS News Hour
Opera uses AI to give non-verbal people a voice
Opera uses AI to give people with non-verbal disabilities a voice
Clip: S2025 E191 | 9:20
Watch 7:10
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Judge blocks order to end birthright citizenship
News Wrap: Federal judge blocks Trump order to end birthright citizenship
Clip: S2025 E191 | 7:10
Watch 9:36
PBS News Hour
Program bridges divides by connecting people through stories
Program helps bridge political divides by connecting people through personal stories
Clip: S2025 E190 | 9:36
Watch 7:36
PBS News Hour
Gaza family documents their desperate search for food
Gaza family documents their desperate search for food in a barren landscape
Clip: S2025 E190 | 7:36
Watch 7:27
PBS News Hour
Trump faces growing criticism from base over Epstein files
Trump faces growing criticism from his base over Jeffrey Epstein files
Clip: S2025 E190 | 7:27