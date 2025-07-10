July 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Agencies accused of rushing adoptions before mothers can change their minds
Measles cases surge to highest levels in over 30 years, CDC data shows
Plans for a flood warning system fell apart in Kerr County, leaving it vulnerable
Federal workers union says it will continue to fight firings after Supreme Court ruling
Opera uses AI to give people with non-verbal disabilities a voice
News Wrap: Federal judge blocks Trump order to end birthright citizenship
Program helps bridge political divides by connecting people through personal stories
Gaza family documents their desperate search for food in a barren landscape
Trump faces growing criticism from his base over Jeffrey Epstein files