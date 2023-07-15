© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

July 15, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2023 Episode 201 | 26m 44s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, as the country navigates this summer’s extreme heat, many incarcerated Americans are suffering through the scorching temperatures with little or no air conditioning. Then, why millions of Americans are living in areas without easy access to an ambulance. Plus, we get a bird’s eye view of falconry, the ancient sport of hunting game with birds of prey.

Aired: 07/14/23 | Expires: 08/14/23
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 2:58
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: U.S. heat wave entering its most intense phase
News Wrap: Forecasters say U.S. heat wave is entering its most intense phase
Clip: S2023 E201 | 2:58
Watch 8:54
PBS NewsHour
Prison inmates struggle to survive unrelenting heat waves
Prison inmates struggle to survive unrelenting heat without air conditioning
Clip: S2023 E201 | 8:54
Watch 5:56
PBS NewsHour
Rural shortages lead to worsened ambulance deserts
Rural shortages lead to worsened ambulance deserts and delayed medical care
Clip: S2023 E201 | 5:56
Watch 5:23
PBS NewsHour
A look inside the ancient sport of falconry
A look inside the ancient sport of falconry practiced by hunters today
Clip: S2023 E201 | 5:23
Watch 11:02
PBS NewsHour
Brooks and Capehart on Biden's achievements at NATO summit
Brooks and Capehart on Biden's accomplishments at NATO summit, GOP defense policy
Clip: S2023 E200 | 11:02
Watch 5:11
PBS NewsHour
Link between lack of reproductive rights, domestic violence
The link between a lack of reproductive rights and domestic violence
Clip: S2023 E200 | 5:11
Watch 4:13
PBS NewsHour
Why aspartame is listed as a possible carcinogenic
Why aspartame is listed as a possible carcinogenic by World Health Organization
Clip: S2023 E200 | 4:13
Watch 3:29
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Phoenix faces another day of extreme heat
News Wrap: Phoenix faces 15th straight day of temperatures at 110 or higher
Clip: S2023 E200 | 3:29
Watch 6:34
PBS NewsHour
House GOP adds culture war issues to defense spending bill
House Republicans add culture war issues to traditionally bipartisan defense bill
Clip: S2023 E200 | 6:34
Watch 3:15
PBS NewsHour
A Brief But Spectacular take on second acts
A Brief But Spectacular take on second acts
Clip: S2023 E200 | 3:15
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
July 14, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
July 14, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E200 | 57:46
Watch 56:31
PBS NewsHour
July 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
July 13, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E194 | 56:31
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
July 12, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
July 12, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E193 | 56:45
Watch 56:44
PBS NewsHour
July 11, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
July 11, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E192 | 56:44
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
July 10, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
July 10, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E191 | 57:46
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
July 9, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 9, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E190 | 26:44
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
July 8, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 8, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E189 | 26:45
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
July 7, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
July 7, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E188 | 56:45
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
July 6, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
July 6, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E187 | 56:45
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
July 5, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
July 5, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E186 | 56:45