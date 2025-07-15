© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

July 15, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 196 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, a slight uptick in inflation muddies the economic waters as the Fed chair faces White House pressure to lower interest rates. The president's reversal on arming Ukraine sparks debate about the best way to end the war. Plus, we travel to Kenya to see how USAID projects to bring water and hope to a drought-ridden land are now in peril.

Aired: 07/14/25 | Expires: 08/14/25
Watch 3:01
PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on agrivoltaics
Clip: S2025 E196 | 3:01
Watch 8:55
PBS News Hour
U.S. projects bringing water to drought-ridden land may end
Clip: S2025 E196 | 8:55
Watch 8:37
PBS News Hour
Will Trump's shift on Ukraine help end war? Experts weigh in
Clip: S2025 E196 | 8:37
Watch 5:44
PBS News Hour
PEPFAR may escape White House attempt to cut its budget
Clip: S2025 E196 | 5:44
Watch 6:55
PBS News Hour
Palestinian American comic uses humor to process war in Gaza
Clip: S2025 E196 | 6:55
Watch 6:39
PBS News Hour
How inflation, Trump complicate Fed's interest rate decision
Clip: S2025 E196 | 6:39
Watch 6:22
PBS News Hour
Air India crash report raises questions about pilots
Clip: S2025 E196 | 6:22
Watch 5:44
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: 2 killed in New Jersey flash flood
Clip: S2025 E196 | 5:44
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E195 | 57:46
Watch 8:29
PBS News Hour
What's behind Trump's shift on arming Ukraine
Clip: S2025 E195 | 8:29