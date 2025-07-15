July 15, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
A Brief But Spectacular take on agrivoltaics
Projects bringing water to drought-ridden land could end with USAID's dismantling
Will Trump's shift on arming Ukraine help end Russia's invasion? Experts weigh in
AIDS program PEPFAR may escape White House attempt to cut its budget
Palestinian American comedian uses humor to process the war in Gaza
How an inflation uptick and Trump's pressure complicate the Fed's interest rate decision
Air India crash report raises questions about mental health care for pilots
News Wrap: 2 killed in New Jersey after vehicle swept away in flash flood
July 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
What's behind Trump's shift on arming Ukraine and his threats against Russia