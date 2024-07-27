July 27, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extras
News Wrap: Deadly rocket strike in Golan Heights raises fears of wider Middle East war
A look at the art and sport of breaking as it makes its Olympic debut
As more retailers embrace digital price tags on shelves, how will they be used?
What to know about Venezuela’s high-stakes presidential election
July 26, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Brooks and Capehart on Harris' appeal and the new race for the White House
'I Am Little Haiti' exhibition documents battle with gentrification and climate change
More states restrict transgender youth medical care as GOP galvanizes base around issue
News Wrap: Netanyahu meets with Trump at Mar-a-Lago
Sinaloa cartel head 'El Mayo' arrested after flying to the U.S.