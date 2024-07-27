© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

July 27, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 210 | 26m 44s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, as Venezuelans prepare to head to the polls, what’s at stake in the nation’s most consequential presidential election in a decade. Then, retailers are rethinking how they set prices, as Americans still feel inflation’s bite. Plus, how breaking is bringing more than just sport to the Paris Olympics.

Aired: 07/26/24 | Expires: 08/26/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, Cunard Cruise Line, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 2:50
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Golan Heights attack raises fears of wider war
News Wrap: Deadly rocket strike in Golan Heights raises fears of wider Middle East war
Clip: S2024 E210 | 2:50
Watch 7:47
PBS News Hour
Art and sport of breaking makes its Olympic debut
A look at the art and sport of breaking as it makes its Olympic debut
Clip: S2024 E210 | 7:47
Watch 6:25
PBS News Hour
How retailers are using digital price tags on their shelves
As more retailers embrace digital price tags on shelves, how will they be used?
Clip: S2024 E210 | 6:25
Watch 6:35
PBS News Hour
What’s at stake in Venezuela’s crucial presidential election
What to know about Venezuela’s high-stakes presidential election
Clip: S2024 E210 | 6:35
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 26, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 26, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E209 | 57:46
Watch 11:48
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Harris' appeal and the revamped race
Brooks and Capehart on Harris' appeal and the new race for the White House
Clip: S2024 E209 | 11:48
Watch 5:53
PBS News Hour
Little Haiti exhibit documents battle with climate change
'I Am Little Haiti' exhibition documents battle with gentrification and climate change
Clip: S2024 E209 | 5:53
Watch 6:34
PBS News Hour
More states restrict transgender youth medical care
More states restrict transgender youth medical care as GOP galvanizes base around issue
Clip: S2024 E209 | 6:34
Watch 4:41
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Netanyahu meets with Trump at Mar-a-Lago
News Wrap: Netanyahu meets with Trump at Mar-a-Lago
Clip: S2024 E209 | 4:41
Watch 5:43
PBS News Hour
Sinaloa cartel head 'El Mayo' arrested in U.S.
Sinaloa cartel head 'El Mayo' arrested after flying to the U.S.
Clip: S2024 E209 | 5:43