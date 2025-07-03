© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

July 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 184 | 57m 46s

July 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 07/02/25 | Expires: 08/02/25
Watch 8:18
PBS News Hour
'Make It Ours' explores how Virgil Abloh redefined fashion
Clip: S2025 E184 | 8:18
Watch 8:35
PBS News Hour
Ukraine concerned after U.S. holds back promised weapons
Clip: S2025 E184 | 8:35
Watch 5:13
PBS News Hour
Trump withholds billions in grants for school programs
Clip: S2025 E184 | 5:13
Watch 5:11
PBS News Hour
Chicago sees historic drop in violent crime
Clip: S2025 E184 | 5:11
Watch 5:38
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Supreme Court will hear trans athlete cases
Clip: S2025 E184 | 5:38
Watch 5:57
PBS News Hour
Why Republicans opposed to Trump's bill changed their minds
Clip: S2025 E184 | 5:57
Watch 7:47
PBS News Hour
House GOP passes Trump’s big tax bill by his July 4 deadline
Clip: S2025 E184 | 7:47
Watch 5:18
PBS News Hour
How manufacturers will benefit from Trump’s big bill
Clip: S2025 E184 | 5:18
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 2, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E183 | 57:46
Watch 7:01
PBS News Hour
Trump bill will get through this amid objections, Flood says
Clip: S2025 E183 | 7:01