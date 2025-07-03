July 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Robin Givhan's 'Make It Ours' explores how Virgil Abloh helped redefine fashion
As Pentagon pauses some weapons for Ukraine, experts weigh in on U.S. priorities
Trump administration withholds billions in school grants for critical programs
Chicago sees historic drop in violent crime during first half of 2025
News Wrap: Supreme Court will hear transgender athlete cases in its next term
Why Republicans once staunchly opposed to Trump's bill changed their minds
House gives Trump a win as his big tax bill overcomes weeks of tense negotiations
How businesses and manufacturers will benefit from Trump’s big bill
July 2, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Rep. Flood says Trump's bill 'will get through this' amid some GOP objections in House